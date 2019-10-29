State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Motco purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.75.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $362,724.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Hertia sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.57, for a total value of $1,748,481.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,190.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 over the last ninety days. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $341.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.05 and a 52-week high of $349.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.05.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

