Startcoin (START) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Startcoin has a total market cap of $195,256.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007839 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

