Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Stars Group Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution and sale of technology based gaming products and services. Its products include interactive gaming, land-based gaming and lottery solutions. The Stars Group Inc., formerly known as Amaya Inc, is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

TSG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

