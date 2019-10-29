Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $150.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price hoisted by Buckingham Research from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.38.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,927. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.70. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $108.46 and a 1 year high of $154.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $92,641,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 86.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 133,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

