Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,193. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $34,452.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 20,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $952,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,941 shares of company stock worth $2,462,905. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

