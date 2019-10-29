Stack Financial Management Inc Purchases 1,757 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 3.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. 1,278,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,594. The firm has a market cap of $225.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

