Stack Financial Management Inc Has $8.42 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after acquiring an additional 659,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,756,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,496,000 after acquiring an additional 94,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

In related news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $173.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

