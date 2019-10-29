Stack Financial Management Inc Grows Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp comprises about 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $14,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. 1,978,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,161. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.33 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $43.90 to $41.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

In related news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $574,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,377.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $307,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,824. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

