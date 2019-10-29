SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78 and a beta of -0.50. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SSR Mining to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $18.70 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

