Springfield Properties’ (SPR) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SPR remained flat at $GBX 119.50 ($1.56) during trading hours on Monday. 21,439 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $116.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Springfield Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.53 ($1.64). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 2.91%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Colin Kenneth Rae acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.