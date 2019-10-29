Splitit (ASX:SPT) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Splitit (ASX:SPT) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.12 ($0.79) and last traded at A$1.03 ($0.73), 17,659,601 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.97 ($0.69).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 17.22. The firm has a market cap of $315.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.08.

About Splitit (ASX:SPT)

Splitit Payments Ltd, a technology company, provides credit card based installment solutions to businesses and retailers in Israel. Its Splitit Payment Platform operates as an intermediate layer between a merchant's platform and its existing payment gateway. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

