Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.13.

NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.17. 974,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,590. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $65.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $991.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.68 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,531,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,824,000 after purchasing an additional 544,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,714,000.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

