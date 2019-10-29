SPINDLE Achieves Market Capitalization of $563,944.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $563,944.00 and $12,130.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00792933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00033882 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00167677 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005630 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00071388 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003429 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,209,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33, $32.15, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

