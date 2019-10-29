Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,475.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00033903 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00070921 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00091269 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,298.69 or 0.99369299 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002074 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

