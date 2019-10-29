Spendcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00217057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01497292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00112965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

