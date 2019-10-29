SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stake Raised by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 5.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.64. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $303.85.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

