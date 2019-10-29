SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Trimmed by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

SPY opened at $303.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.64. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $303.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

