SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.65. 50,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,381. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

