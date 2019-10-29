SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

