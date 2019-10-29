Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 7,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a P/E ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.23.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

