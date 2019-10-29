S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.22. 1,311,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,611. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

