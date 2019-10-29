S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,056,000 after buying an additional 168,027 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock opened at $248.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.