Sonim Technologies (SONM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,406. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

SONM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Securities upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.