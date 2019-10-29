SolarCoin (SLR) Price Reaches $0.0196 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $360.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00637019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,827,249 coins and its circulating supply is 55,694,364 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

