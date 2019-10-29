Societe Generale Lowers Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) to Sell

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BNKXF opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Bankia has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.
Bankia Company Profile
