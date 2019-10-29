Societe Generale Lowers Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) to Sell

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BNKXF opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Bankia has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Bankia Company Profile

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

