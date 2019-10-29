SnapCoin Market Cap Tops $192,867.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $192,867.00 and $7,693.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. Over the last week, SnapCoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.82 or 0.05581578 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00045892 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031828 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,689,398 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.