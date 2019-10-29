Slack (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Slack were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,808,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.83. Slack has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. Analysts predict that Slack will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Allen Shim sold 20,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 297,858 shares of company stock worth $8,310,363 over the last three months.

WORK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Slack from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Slack and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

