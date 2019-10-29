Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Benchmark began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

SWKS opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,636,204 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

