Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sky Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

Shares of Sky Solar stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Sky Solar has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.