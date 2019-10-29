Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.57

Shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 103900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42.

About Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

