SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $98.20 on Friday. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

