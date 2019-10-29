Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $218.00 at BTIG Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $218.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.36.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.87. 1,269,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.28 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.49% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

