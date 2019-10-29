Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Lowered to $218.00 at BTIG Research

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research to $218.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.36.
Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.87. 1,269,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $145.28 and a 12-month high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
