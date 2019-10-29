SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SilverBow Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Sunday, September 1st.

SBOW traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.74. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. The company had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 48.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

