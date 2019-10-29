Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27, 78,272 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 140,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.