Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

SIFY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

SIFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 35,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sify Technologies worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

