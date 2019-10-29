Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$255.77 million.

TSE SW opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.69. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of C$13.36 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $522.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79.

In related news, Director Paul G. Cataford sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$36,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$166,778.25. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$495,303.12.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

