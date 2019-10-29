Short Interest in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expands By 16.3%

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.86. 120,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,393. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.06.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total value of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,502 shares in the company, valued at $84,483,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.