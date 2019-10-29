Short Interest in Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Increases By 19.8%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Tengasco stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. Tengasco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

