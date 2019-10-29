Short Interest in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Decreases By 37.7%

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 8,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. 46,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,226. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

