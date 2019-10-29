Short Interest in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Decreases By 20.2%

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 989,200 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. 170,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,660. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.34. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.22. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $96.17 and a 12 month high of $159.57.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In other news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,353,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.74, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,679,675.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $2,852,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.