Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) Rises By 44.1%

Steel Partners Holdings LP (NYSE:SPLP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:SPLP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,815. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The conglomerate reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $478,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 56.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Steel Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 44.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 656,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

