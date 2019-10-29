Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Declines By 18.9%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
QUIK stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.19.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.
