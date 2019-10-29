Short Interest in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Declines By 18.9%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

QUIK stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 120.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QUIK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 270,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 797.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

