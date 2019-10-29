Short Interest in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Grows By 36.4%

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of POPE opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. Pope Resources has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Pope Resources had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pope Resources stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Pope Resources worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

