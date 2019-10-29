Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Decreases By 26.5%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Joe Reeder purchased 7,500 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,348.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 29,794 shares of company stock worth $117,719. Company insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 60,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.