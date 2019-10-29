Short Interest in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Drops By 45.8%

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the September 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $1,325,500.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. 9,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,808. Pagerduty has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.48.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

