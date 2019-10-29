Short Interest in Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Declines By 23.7%

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

ONVO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Organovo alerts:

ONVO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 563,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,374. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.96. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 831.99% and a negative return on equity of 69.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Organovo by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,122,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,126,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Organovo by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,661,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.