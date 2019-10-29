Short Interest in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Declines By 39.2%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oragenics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

OGEN stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

