Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declines By 16.7%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vince J. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,080 shares of company stock worth $372,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Olin by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Olin has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Olin had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.