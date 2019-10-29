Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Drops By 19.2%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 15th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 8,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.