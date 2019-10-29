Short Interest in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Increases By 15.3%

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:NTP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 2,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,194. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.
Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.
Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.