Short Interest in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Increases By 15.3%

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 2,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,194. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,232,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 356,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

